Michael Collodi News: Three saves in 3-2 defeat
Collodi recorded three saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-2 loss versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Collodi made three saves but was unable to prevent Vancouver from scoring three goals in the game. The keeper has kept three clean sheets this season and wasn't required to make a save in the last one he kept. Other than that, he has made three or more saves in each of the last five games.
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