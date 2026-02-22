Michael Collodi News: Three saves in win
Collodi recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Toronto FC.
Collodi made three saves to guide Dallas to their first win. The goalkeeper ended last season by starting the final five games and has kept the role to open this campaign, though he will now compete with newcomer Jonathan Sirois for the starting place throughout the season. Next up is a game against Nashville on Saturday.
