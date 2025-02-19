Michael Edwards News: Unused from bench

Edwards (back) went unused off the bench in Tuesday's 2-1 draw against LAFC.

Edwards made his way back to the team sheet for CONCACAF action Tuesday, finding a spot on the bench to face LAFC. However, he would not see a minute, instead going unused the entire match. This is still a good sign for the club, as he should be deemed fit moving forward and should be fit for opening day, likely to remain in a bench role moving into that match.