Michael Edwards headshot

Michael Edwards News: Unused from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Edwards (back) went unused off the bench in Tuesday's 2-1 draw against LAFC.

Edwards made his way back to the team sheet for CONCACAF action Tuesday, finding a spot on the bench to face LAFC. However, he would not see a minute, instead going unused the entire match. This is still a good sign for the club, as he should be deemed fit moving forward and should be fit for opening day, likely to remain in a bench role moving into that match.

Michael Edwards
Colorado Rapids
