Michael Folorunsho Injury: Available versus Parma

Folorunsho (knee) has been called up for Friday's game against Parma.

Folorunsho is returning after missing two months with a knee injury, and the coach suggested he'd come off the bench. He should see some action since Cagliari are thin in the midfield without Gianluca Gaetano (thigh), Luca Mazzitelli (calf) and Alessandro Deiola (thigh). He was a fixture before getting hurt and has 20 tackles, 19 shots (six on target) and 10 chances created in 16 appearances (all starts), scoring once.