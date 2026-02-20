Michael Folorunsho headshot

Michael Folorunsho Injury: Close to coming back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Folorunsho (knee) "has been ramping up in the past two weeks but won't be available Saturday versus Lazio," coach Fabio Pisacane announced.

Folorunsho hasn't played since late December, hurting his knee crashing into the post and then undergoing surgery to repair a torn MCL. He had started every game prior to the injury but will likely need a match or two to gear back into shape after being cleared to return.

Michael Folorunsho
Cagliari
