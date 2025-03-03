Michael Folorunsho Injury: Dealing with more substantial problem

Folorunsho is nursing a vastus intemedius lesion caused by a trauma, Fiorentina stated.

Folorunsho was shelved over the past weekend and might sit out one or two more fixtures. The team labeled him as day-to-day as the problem isn't too worrisome. The gaffer will have to come up with alternative solutions sans him, Nicolo Zaniolo (suspension) and Andrea Colpani (foot) and with Albert Gudmundsson far from 100 percent, but Moise Kean (head) is about to return.