Folorunsho is questionable for Friday's match versus Lecce due to a thigh contusion, coach Raffaele Palladino informed.

Folorunsho got hit on the muscle in consecutive matches and has been limited by the discomfort in training. He could be held out Friday to recover. Fabiano Parisi and Robin Gosens could play together on the wing since Fiorentina are very depleted.