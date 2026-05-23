Michael Folorunsho Injury: Will miss Milan clash
Folorunsho "won't be available Sunday due to a late muscular problem," coach Fabio Pisacane stated.
Folorunsho will take further tests after the match. Alessandro Deiola, Ibrahim Sulemana and Gennaro Borrelli will absorb his minutes in a couple of roles. He has scored twice and notched 36 shots (nine on target), 14 chances created and 22 crosses (four accurate) in 27 appearances, missing significant time due to a knee tear midway through the season. He might be headed back to Napoli after the end of his loan spell.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now