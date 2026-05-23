Michael Folorunsho Injury: Will miss Milan clash

Folorunsho "won't be available Sunday due to a late muscular problem," coach Fabio Pisacane stated.

Folorunsho will take further tests after the match. Alessandro Deiola, Ibrahim Sulemana and Gennaro Borrelli will absorb his minutes in a couple of roles. He has scored twice and notched 36 shots (nine on target), 14 chances created and 22 crosses (four accurate) in 27 appearances, missing significant time due to a knee tear midway through the season. He might be headed back to Napoli after the end of his loan spell.