Michael Folorunsho News: Misfires in Udinese match

Folorunsho drew four fouls and registered five shots (zero on goal), one clearance and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Udinese.

Folorunsho was a key cog of the offense and set a new season high in attempts, but he didn't come close to the mark in any of them. He has had at least one shot in 11 appearances on the trot, amassing 19 (two on target), scoring twice and adding four chances created, five crosses (two on target) and four tackles (two won) over that span. Additionally, this marked his third game in a row with one or more clearances (five total).