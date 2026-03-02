Michael Folorunsho headshot

Michael Folorunsho News: Nets in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Folorunsho scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 1-1 draw against Parma.

Folorunsho scored during Friday's draw with Parma. It was a nice finish for the midfielder, who made the most of his only shot during the match. With such limited volume it's hard to expect any sort of run of goalscoring in the coming weeks, especially against some tough opposition like Napoli.

Michael Folorunsho
Cagliari
More Stats & News
