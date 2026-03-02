Michael Folorunsho News: Nets in draw

Folorunsho scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 1-1 draw against Parma.

Folorunsho scored during Friday's draw with Parma. It was a nice finish for the midfielder, who made the most of his only shot during the match. With such limited volume it's hard to expect any sort of run of goalscoring in the coming weeks, especially against some tough opposition like Napoli.