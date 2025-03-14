Fantasy Soccer
Michael Folorunsho News: Returns in cup game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Folorunsho (thigh) came off the bench in Thursday's 3-1 win over Panathinaikos in the Conference League.

Folorunsho recuperated from a thigh injury that cost him the past two Serie A matches. He'll compete with Nicolo Fagioli and Rolando Mandragora in the current scheme, but the coach could go back to a more offensive one since he and Albert Gudmundsson are available now. He has posted three shots (three on target), two key passes, 11 crosses (two accurate) and eight tackles (seven won) in his last five displays (four starts).

Michael Folorunsho
Fiorentina
