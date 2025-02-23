Michael Folorunsho News: Serviceable in Verona match

Folorunsho drew three fouls and recorded one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Verona.

Folorunsho was one of the few bright spots on his offense in a paltry collective performance for his side. He paced it in two stats. He has posted five shots (two on target), three key passes, 14 crosses (three accurate) and 11 tackles (nine won) in his last five appearances. His appearance and the fact that Fiorentina are dealing with a few injuries will keep him busy.