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Michael Gregoritsch Injury: Ruled out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Gregoritsch is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Leverkusen due to illness, according to the club.

Gregoritsch's absence is an untimely blow for Augsburg heading into a tough fixture against the Werkself, with Rodrigo Ribeiro stepping into the starting role up front in his place. No timeline has been provided for his return, though illness-related absences are typically short-lived and the club will hope to have him back available next week against Frankfurt.

Michael Gregoritsch
FC Augsburg
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