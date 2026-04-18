Michael Gregoritsch Injury: Ruled out with illness

Gregoritsch is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Leverkusen due to illness, according to the club.

Gregoritsch's absence is an untimely blow for Augsburg heading into a tough fixture against the Werkself, with Rodrigo Ribeiro stepping into the starting role up front in his place. No timeline has been provided for his return, though illness-related absences are typically short-lived and the club will hope to have him back available next week against Frankfurt.