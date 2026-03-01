Michael Gregoritsch News: Assist from bench

Gregoritsch assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 victory versus 1. FC Köln.

Gregoritsch would appear off the bench for a second straight game but did well with his time, earning an assistcon an injury-time goal. This is goal contributions in consecutive games for the forward, although he has only played 31 minutes between those two games. He is up to four goal contributions this season, with three goals and one assist.