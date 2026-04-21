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Michael Gregoritsch News: Clears illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Gregoritsch (illness) returned to full team training Tuesday and is available for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, according to Augsburger Allgemeine.

Gregoritsch had been ruled out of last weekend's victory over Leverkusen due to illness, but his swift return to the training pitch is exactly the kind of quick turnaround the club had been hoping for. The Austrian striker should regain his starting role against Frankfurt, with Rodrigo Ribeiro stepping back from the front line following his deputy stint in the Leverkusen fixture.

Michael Gregoritsch
FC Augsburg
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