Gregoritsch played for Augsburg from 2017 to 2022 with a brief loan to Schalke 04, recording 31 goals and eight assists in 129 official matches before joining Freiburg, where he produced 30 goals and 12 assists in 107 appearances, including eight goals in 15 Europa League matches. In the Bundesliga, he has totaled 59 goals and 25 assists across 270 appearances. Gregoritsch has also earned 72 caps for Austria with 23 goals and six assists, including the winning goal against Bosnia-Herzegovina in November that secured the country's first World Cup qualification since 1998.