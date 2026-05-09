Michael Gregoritsch News: Scores twice in victory

Gregoritsch scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Monchengladbach.

Gregoritsch had one of his top performances of the season in the penultimate game week, capitalizing on a couple of chances inside the opposing box during the 24th and 72nd minutes, respectively. He scored at least one goal or assist for the third time in his last four starts, while the brace was his second in 16 Bundesliga matches played this campaign. Additionally, he has taken more than two shots in three consecutive contests.