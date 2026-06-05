Michael Gregoritsch News: Set for larger role

Gregoritsch has been named in Austria's World Cup squad and steps into a more prominent role following Christoph Baumgartner's tournament-ending thigh injury, with the striker now expected to be a potential starter in Austria's attacking lineup.

Gregoritsch spent the first half of the season at Brondby in the Danish Superliga before returning to former club Augsburg on loan in January, contributing six goals and three assists across 17 Bundesliga appearances since his midseason return in what has been a great campaign for him. The striker brings the physical presence, aerial threat and experienced finishing instinct that gives Austria a different attacking profile alongside Marko Arnautovic, and having previously scored 30 goals in 107 appearances for Freiburg, his quality at the top level of German football is well established. Gregoritsch heads into the World Cup knowing that Christoph Baumgartner's (thigh) absence has created a rare opportunity, and the tournament represents his best chance to define his legacy for the national team on the biggest stage of his career.