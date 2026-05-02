Michael Gregoritsch News: Sets up one of three goals
Gregoritsch had an assist while taking three off target shots and creating three chances during Saturday's 3-1 win over Werder Bremen.
Gregoritsch set up Anton Kade in the 24th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Augsburg in shots and chances created. The assist was the first since February for the forward as he's combined for two goal involvements and eight shots over his last three appearances.
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