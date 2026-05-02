Michael Gregoritsch headshot

Michael Gregoritsch News: Sets up one of three goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Gregoritsch had an assist while taking three off target shots and creating three chances during Saturday's 3-1 win over Werder Bremen.

Gregoritsch set up Anton Kade in the 24th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Augsburg in shots and chances created. The assist was the first since February for the forward as he's combined for two goal involvements and eight shots over his last three appearances.

Michael Gregoritsch
FC Augsburg
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