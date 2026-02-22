Michael Gregoritsch News: Sparks comeback Saturday

Gregoritsch scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Wolfsburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 98th minute.

With his side down 2-1 late, Gregoritsch subbed onto the pitch in the 81st minute to try to give his side a spark on the attack. He did just that as he tied the match in the 87th minute with a penalty before Elvis Rexhbecaj scored the winner six minutes later. The penalty attempt was the only shot Gregoritsch attempted in the match, but he made the most of his limited time on the pitch. He's now scored three goals across seven appearances (five starts) since joining Augsburg on loan in January.