Michael Gregoritsch News: Strikes against Hoffenheim
Gregoritsch scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) during Friday's 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim.
Gregoritsch found the back of the net in the 14th minute scoring Augsburg's second goal. The goal was the first since February for the forward as he's combined for eight shots and a chance created over his last three appearances.
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