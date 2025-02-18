Michael Halliday News: Traded to Houston

Halliday has been traded to Houston from Orlando, according to his new club.

Halliday has left Florida to head to Texas and join Houston, having been traded for a first-round pick in the 2026 draft. He started in 18 of his 43 appearances with Miami, notching two assists in his time on the field. He will likely be more of a rotational option for the club, signing with them through the 2025 season and having a club option for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.