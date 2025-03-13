Michael Kayode Injury: Eyeing return after break

Kayode (undisclosed) is eyeing a return after the international break, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Michael is just a little bit after Sepp, so he is unlikely to be involved. I expect him to be available for Newcastle.

