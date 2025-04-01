Michael Kayode Injury: Option for return
Kayode (undisclosed) is an option for Wednesday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Thomas Frank. 'Michael is back in."
Kayode was eyeing a return after the break and looks likely to make that happen, as he is an option for Wednesday. This is soldi news for the defender after missing two games. However, he will likely only see a bench spot, only starting in one of his nine appearances this season and going unused quite consistently.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now