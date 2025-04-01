Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Kayode headshot

Michael Kayode Injury: Option for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Kayode (undisclosed) is an option for Wednesday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Thomas Frank. 'Michael is back in."

Kayode was eyeing a return after the break and looks likely to make that happen, as he is an option for Wednesday. This is soldi news for the defender after missing two games. However, he will likely only see a bench spot, only starting in one of his nine appearances this season and going unused quite consistently.

Michael Kayode
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now