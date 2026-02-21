Michael Kayode Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Kayode suffered a knock during the last training session Friday and is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Brighton, the club announced.

Kayode won't be available for Saturday's showdown against the Seagulls after picking up a knock in Friday's final training session. The defender will now race the clock in hopes of being fit for next week's matchup against Burnley. Until he's fully cleared, Aaron Hickey is set to step in and handle right-back duties for the Bees.