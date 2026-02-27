Michael Kayode headshot

Michael Kayode Injury: Training, likely an option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Kayode (undisclosed) is back in training and questionable for Saturday's match against Burnley, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Michael is back in training; we'll see how he is tomorrow. I think he should be in and around it. He just picked up a little knock, and it wasn't quite right to have him involved last weekend."

Kayode missed out last week with an undisclosed injury but is recovering from the knock quickly, with the defender already a late call for Saturday's outing. This would be massive news for the club, as they would earn back their starting right-back. With Aaron Hickey now doubtful due to an injury of his own, the club will likely turn to Nathan Collins to join the starting XI and Kristoffer Ajer to play at full-back if Kayode can't start immediately.

Michael Kayode
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Kayode See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Kayode See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
FPL Gameweek 27 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
SOC
FPL Gameweek 27 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
Author Image
Brad Mayor
8 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago