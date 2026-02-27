Michael Kayode Injury: Training, likely an option

Kayode (undisclosed) is back in training and questionable for Saturday's match against Burnley, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Michael is back in training; we'll see how he is tomorrow. I think he should be in and around it. He just picked up a little knock, and it wasn't quite right to have him involved last weekend."

Kayode missed out last week with an undisclosed injury but is recovering from the knock quickly, with the defender already a late call for Saturday's outing. This would be massive news for the club, as they would earn back their starting right-back. With Aaron Hickey now doubtful due to an injury of his own, the club will likely turn to Nathan Collins to join the starting XI and Kristoffer Ajer to play at full-back if Kayode can't start immediately.