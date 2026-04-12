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Michael Kayode News: Assists Thiago in 2-2 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Kayode assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Everton.

Kayode assisted Igor Thiago for his second goal of the game. The goal put Brentford into the lead, but it wasn't intended as an assist. Kayode had put a shot towards goal when it bounced off Igor Thiago's thigh and went over Jordan Pickford. This is his first assist of the season.

Michael Kayode
Brentford
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