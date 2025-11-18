Kadoye has been one of Brentford's most reliable pieces in defense from right-back this season and has shown quality both defensively and going forward. He hasn't contributed to a goal yet, but his attacking numbers show that he is getting into advanced positions and staying active in Brentford's attack. Statistically, he has 1.23 expected assists, and the more he continues to push forward, the greater his attacking upside becomes. Individually he has been steady defensively, although Brentford as a unit have struggled, keeping only two clean sheets so far this season.