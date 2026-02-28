Michael Kayode headshot

Michael Kayode News: In starting squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Kayode (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Burnley.

Kayode is in the starting squad for Saturday's clash against the Clarets after recovering quickly from the undisclosed injury that ruled him out last week. The defender returns straight to the starting XI and reclaims his role at right-back.

Michael Kayode
Brentford
