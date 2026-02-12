Michael Kayode headshot

Michael Kayode News: Leader in tackles, clearances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Kayode took an off target shot, crossed once inaccurately, made an interception, two tackles (winning both) and six clearances during Thursday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Kayode was a part of the Brentford back line that held Arsenal to a goal, leading his side in tackles and clearances. The fullback has combined for six tackles and 10 clearances in his last three appearances, but has yet to have a goal involvement this season.

Michael Kayode
Brentford
