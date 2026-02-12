Michael Kayode News: Leader in tackles, clearances

Kayode took an off target shot, crossed once inaccurately, made an interception, two tackles (winning both) and six clearances during Thursday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Kayode was a part of the Brentford back line that held Arsenal to a goal, leading his side in tackles and clearances. The fullback has combined for six tackles and 10 clearances in his last three appearances, but has yet to have a goal involvement this season.