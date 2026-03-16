Michael Kayode News: Scores on lone shot

Kayode scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton.

Kayode only needed one shot to get on the scoresheet and the defender is unlikely to be heavily involved in goal-scoring moments consistently. However, Leeds does present a good opportunity for him to keep attacking as the team has allowed 48 goals so far in EPL play.