Michael Kayode News: Scores on lone shot
Kayode scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton.
Kayode only needed one shot to get on the scoresheet and the defender is unlikely to be heavily involved in goal-scoring moments consistently. However, Leeds does present a good opportunity for him to keep attacking as the team has allowed 48 goals so far in EPL play.
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