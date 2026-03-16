Michael Kayode headshot

Michael Kayode News: Scores on lone shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Kayode scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton.

Kayode only needed one shot to get on the scoresheet and the defender is unlikely to be heavily involved in goal-scoring moments consistently. However, Leeds does present a good opportunity for him to keep attacking as the team has allowed 48 goals so far in EPL play.

Michael Kayode
Brentford
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