Keane had a decent outing on Sunday against Palace, contributing three shots, one tackle and nine clearances before being forced off right after the hour mark due to a rib injury. The center-back will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will have to miss some time. Keane has been an undisputed starter this season due to the injury of Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), and if both remain out after the break, Tim Iroegbunam will be a possible option to step in.