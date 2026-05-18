Michael Keane News: Earns assist

Keane assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Sunderland.

Keane had a very rare stat Sunday, as the defender would earn an assist on Merlin Rohl's 43rd-minute goal, his first assist of the season. That said, it is also Keane's first assist since the 2022/23 season. However, he has also added three goals this season, a solid tally for a central defender.