Michael Keane News: Five clearances, earns yellow card
Keane recorded five clearances in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.
Keane saw his first time in quite a bit Saturday, earning 38 minutes of play off the bench, last playing Feb. 8. His defensive effort was nothing crazy, seeing a block and five clearances. He also picked up a yellow card, his fifth of the season.
