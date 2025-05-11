Michael Keane News: Scores go-ahead goal
Keane scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Fulham.
Keane headed in Dwight McNeil's corner in the 70th minute to give Everton a 2-1 lead. He was dominant in aerial duels with six clearances and made five interceptions to equal his season high in that stat. His performance was a key factor in Everton's defensive solidity. The goal was his third of the season, matching his career high. He will try to break that record on Sunday against Southampton.
