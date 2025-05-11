Fantasy Soccer
Michael Keane headshot

Michael Keane News: Scores go-ahead goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Keane scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Fulham.

Keane headed in Dwight McNeil's corner in the 70th minute to give Everton a 2-1 lead. He was dominant in aerial duels with six clearances and made five interceptions to equal his season high in that stat. His performance was a key factor in Everton's defensive solidity. The goal was his third of the season, matching his career high. He will try to break that record on Sunday against Southampton.

Michael Keane
Everton
