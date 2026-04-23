Michael Keane News: Signs new contract
Keane has signed a one-year contract extension with Everton until the end of the 2026/27 season, the club announced Thursday.
Keane has been a regular starter for Everton this season, as he's been in the XI in 24 of his 28 EPL appearances, but he's been relegated to a secondary role now that Jarrad Branthwaite left his hamstring issues in the rearview. Worst-case scenario would be Keane operating as excellent depth at center-back until his new contract ends in the summer of 2027.
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