Michael Keane headshot

Michael Keane News: Three shots in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Keane generated three shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Keane recorded three shots in Sunday's season finale, his most in a match since Oct. 5, though he failed to put one on target. He also made nine clearances on the defensive end as he and his side were on the back foot for most of the match. He finished the season with three goals, one assists and seven clean sheets in 33 appearances (29 starts), another solid season with Everton.

Michael Keane
Everton
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