Michael Keane News: Three shots in finale
Keane generated three shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.
Keane recorded three shots in Sunday's season finale, his most in a match since Oct. 5, though he failed to put one on target. He also made nine clearances on the defensive end as he and his side were on the back foot for most of the match. He finished the season with three goals, one assists and seven clean sheets in 33 appearances (29 starts), another solid season with Everton.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Keane See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 384 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 384 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW37 Free Hit Team: Best Draft & Strategy for Gameweek 3710 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3712 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3712 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Keane See More