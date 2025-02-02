Michael Olise News: Assist during win

Olise assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Holstein Kiel.

Olise assisted on the opening goal Saturday, finding Jamal Musiala in the 19th minute of the contest. This marks his seventh assist of the season in 20 league appearances, now having 13 goal contributions on the season. However, it was his first goal contribution in three appearances, having last bagged an assist and goal against Wolfsburg on Jan. 18.