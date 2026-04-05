Michael Olise News: Assist from bench

Olise assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-2 win versus SC Freiburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Olise would appear from the bench Saturday with a useful 34 minutes of play, finding Tom Bischof in the 92nd minute. This is his fourth straight outing with a goal contribution, recording six goal contributions during that span. He is now at 11 goals and 18 assists in 26 league appearances this season, a great debut campaign with Bayern.