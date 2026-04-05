Michael Olise News: Assist from bench
Olise assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-2 win versus SC Freiburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.
Olise would appear from the bench Saturday with a useful 34 minutes of play, finding Tom Bischof in the 92nd minute. This is his fourth straight outing with a goal contribution, recording six goal contributions during that span. He is now at 11 goals and 18 assists in 26 league appearances this season, a great debut campaign with Bayern.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Olise See More
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction154 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Sept. 17201 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Sept. 17202 days ago
-
Football.Fun
How Much Does It Cost to Play Football.Fun?223 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8363 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Olise See More