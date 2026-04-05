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Michael Olise News: Assist from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Olise assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-2 win versus SC Freiburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Olise would appear from the bench Saturday with a useful 34 minutes of play, finding Tom Bischof in the 92nd minute. This is his fourth straight outing with a goal contribution, recording six goal contributions during that span. He is now at 11 goals and 18 assists in 26 league appearances this season, a great debut campaign with Bayern.

Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
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