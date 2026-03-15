Michael Olise headshot

Michael Olise News: Assists equaliser in 1-1 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Olise (suspension) assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

Olise assisted Luis Diaz to bring the score to 1-1 as Bayern Munich drew away to Bayer Leverkusen. This goal came in the 69th minute when Bayern were already down to 10 men. He has scored 10 and provided 17 assists so far in the 24 Bundesliga games this season. He had failed to score or provide an assist in the two Bundesliga games before this, despite creating seven chances and having nine shots in those two games. He also took two shots and created four chances in the match against Bayer Leverkusen.

Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
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