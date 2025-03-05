Michael Olise News: Assists opening goal

Olise had an assist while taking one shot (on goal), crossing nine times (two accurate) and creating two chances during Wednesday's 3-0 win over Leverkusen.

Olise set up Harry Kane in the ninth minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Bayern with nine crosses. The attacker has two goal involvements to go along with eight shots, six chances created and 18 crosses over his last three Champions League starts.