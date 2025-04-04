Michael Olise News: Assists with lone chance created
Olise had an assist with his lone chance created while taking four shots (two on goal) and crossing twice (one accurate) during Friday's 3-1 win over Augsburg.
Olise set up Harry Kane in the 60th minute setting up Bayern's second goal with his lone chance created in the match. The attacker has three assists while combining for 10 shots, nine chances created and 11 crosses over his last three starts.
