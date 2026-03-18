Michael Olise News: Back from UCL ban
Olise has cleared his Champions League suspension and is eligible for future fixtures.
Olise will hope to resume his outstanding campaign immediately after missing the second UCL round of 16 match through suspension. Playing mostly on the right wing, the attacker has contributed 13 goals and 22 assists across 33 games played (28 starts) in both domestic and European action. Additionally, he has been his side's top set-piece taker this season. His return to the starting lineup could lead either Lennart Karl or Raphael Guerreiro to a substitute role.
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