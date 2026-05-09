Michael Olise News: Claims all three points

Olise scored a goal while taking three shots (two on goal), crossing twice (one accurate) and creating a chance during Saturday's 1-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Olise found the back of the net in the 56th minute claiming all three points for Bayern while tying for the team-high in shots. The attacker has combined for four goal involvements, eight shots, four chances created and 16 crosses over his last three Bundesliga appearances despite starting just once over that stretch.