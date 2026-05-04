Michael Olise News: Excellent off bench
Olise scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Heidenheim.
Olise came off the bench and continued to show why he's one of the best in the world. He played 45 minutes Saturday and scored and assisted, while also creating three chances. It was an excellent all-around performance despite the disappointing draw. Olise will hope to carry this into a second leg clash with PSG on Wednesday.
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