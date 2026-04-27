Michael Olise News: Finds back of net
Olise scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-3 victory versus Mainz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.
Olise didn't appear until halftime for a second match in a row as they manage his minutes with UCL games ahead. However, it was still enough time to earn a goal, scoring in the 73rd minute of the outing. This continues his ridiculous campaign as he makes a run for the Ballon d'Or, currently with 13 goals and 18 assists in league play.
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