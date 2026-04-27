Michael Olise headshot

Michael Olise News: Finds back of net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Olise scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-3 victory versus Mainz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Olise didn't appear until halftime for a second match in a row as they manage his minutes with UCL games ahead. However, it was still enough time to earn a goal, scoring in the 73rd minute of the outing. This continues his ridiculous campaign as he makes a run for the Ballon d'Or, currently with 13 goals and 18 assists in league play.

Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
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