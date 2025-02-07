Michael Olise News: Fires four shots
Olise took four shots (one on goal), crossed three times inaccurately and created two chances during Friday's 3-0 win over Werder Bremen.
Olise was held off the scoresheet while finishing with the second most shots and crosses on the team in the win. The attacker has combined for six shots, five chances created and 10 crosses while assisting once over his last three league starts.
