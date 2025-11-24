Olise put forth a man-of-the-match performance Saturday as he scored a brace and supplied three assists in Bayern Munich's 6-2 shellacking of SC Freiburg. The talented attacker led the Bayern attack with eight shot attempts (three on goal) and six chances created. With six goals through his first 11 appearances (nine starts), Olise, who scored 12 times over 34 appearances (28 starts) during the 2024\/25 Bundesliga season, is halfway to his goal total from last season in just a third of the appearances.