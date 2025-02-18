Michael Olise News: Four shots in draw

Olise registered four shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Celtic.

Olise had plenty of volume throughout Tuesday's draw, but just couldn't find the back of the net. It was a solid all-around showing from the winger, who is still one of the best in all competitions. He will hope to get back to his goalscoring ways in the knockout stage of the Champions League.