Michael Olise News: Key role with France

Olise has been named in France's World Cup squad and is expected to be one of the most exciting and unpredictable attacking weapons at coach Didier Deschamps' disposal throughout the competition.

Olise wrapped up a standout second season in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, firmly cementing himself as one of the most electrifying wide players in European football thanks to his blend of elite dribbling, creativity, and a ruthless edge in front of goal that makes him a complete attacking threat. The forward is expected to take on a major role in France's attacking setup, giving coach Didier Deschamps a direct and unpredictable weapon on the right side alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in what could be one of the most dangerous front lines in the entire tournament. Olise arrives at the World Cup riding a wave of confidence after a breakout campaign that has turned him into one of the most talked-about players of the summer, producing 34 goal contributions, the 12th most in Bundesliga history. That output included 19 assists, just two shy of the all-time league record while still finishing second all-time, and he also ended the season with the second-most assists across Europe's top five leagues.